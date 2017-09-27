Hall of Honor to induct Goodpaster

Former Joel Barlow High Athletic Director Pam Goodpaster is one of six honorees to be inducted as the third class of the CAS-CIAC Hall of Honor on Nov. 10 at the AquaTurf Club in Southington. All were selected for their exceptional service to the Connecticut Association of Schools – Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

A longtime teacher and athletic director, Goodpaster was a pioneer in the world of high school athletics in Connecticut. Along with her distinguished service at her school, she assumed leadership roles with the Connecticut Association of Athletic Directors, and was heavily involved in CAS-CIAC volunteering as a consultant for the CIAC Board and serving on several committees.

The CAS-CIAC Hall of Honor was established to honor individuals who have made significant long-term contributions to CAS-CIAC in one of seven categories: educational leadership, athletic leadership, friend of education, contribution to education, contribution to athletics, service to education, or service to athletics. Tickets to the event honoring the inductees are available to the public and can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC.