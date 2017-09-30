Siren Aide donates to Easton Animal Shelter

Siren Aide of Easton (Ladies Auxiliary of the Easton Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1) collected donations for the Easton Animal Shelter in the dessert tent at the Fireman’s Carnival in August.

Siren Aide officers Carol Mulligan, president, Bernadette Coughlin, secretary and Donna Battaglia, treasurer, recently presented the funds to Kelly Fitch, animal control officer, at the shelter at 385 Morehouse Road.

The shelter houses stray dogs and cats and on occasion other mammals, such as pigs, goats and ferrets, and birds, amphibians and reptiles.

The best way to avoid having a pet dog wind up at the shelter is to get it licensed. It is also the law.

Fitch and her staff use donations to make conditions healthier and less stressful for the homeless dogs, cats, and occasional birds and other creatures that find themselves at the shelter.

Healthy animals that are unclaimed are put up for adoption. Call 203-268-9172 for information about available animals and how to donate.