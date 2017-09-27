Easton Courier

Girls volleyball: Joel Barlow 3, Brookfield 0

By Redding Pilot on September 27, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Winning its fifth straight match, the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team swept Brookfield 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-11) on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Ava Campano led Barlow at the net with eight kills. She also had eight service points, including two aces.

Kiara Robichaud had seven kills and two blocks at the net. At the service line she had eight points, including two aces.

Caitlin Colangelo had 21 assists and 10 service points. Scotland Davis finished with eight digs.

For Brookfield, Josie Luizzi had five kills and four aces.

