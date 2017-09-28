Both ends of the competitive spectrum awaited the Joel Barlow High boys cross country team in its first home meet of the season.

The Falcons also braved the remnants of tropical storm Jose on Tuesday, Sept. 19, as they took on South-West Conference powerhouse New Milford. Able to place only three runners in the top ten, they fell 16-44 but in turn swept Stratford 15-50.

The Green Wave dominated from start to finish in this one, as eight of the first 11 runners donned the green of New Milford. Eli Nahom topped all in a time of 17:01, followed by teammates Garrett Farrell (17:53), Charles Osborne (18:05) and R.J, Harkin (18:24).

Barlow’s Harrison Houser broke the flow of New Milford finishers in the fifth spot at 18:30.

Also breaking the 19-minute mark, Scott Candee was seventh in 18:53. Taking ninth was Jeremy Saluzzi in 19:11.

After the Green Wave captured spots ten and 11, the Falcons then sent seven runners across the line, starting with Auguste Smith in 19:34. Completing the scoring for the team was Pat Williston in 19:57.

Taking 14, Sean McHale finished in 20:01. It was a close call for 15th, as Barlow’s Will Sutton edged out teammate Cole Straughn. Both had the same time of 20:07.

The Falcons visit Bunnell and also take on Bethel and Pomperaug on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.