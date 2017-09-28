Having the frontrunner was not enough for the Joel Barlow High girls cross country team in its first home meet of the season.

The Trojans took the top spot last Tuesday, Sept. 19. But when New Milford claimed the next six places it was guaranteed the win, coming by a 20-42 score.

Barlow did get one win for its efforts, as it swept Stratford 15-50.

Tess Dougall led the field of runners, crossing the finish line in 21 minutes, 46 seconds. However, New Milford had a tight, not to mention fast, pack having six runners follow before the next Barlow runner crossed the finish line.

That was Astrid Chen, who had a 24:27 to take eighth overall. Four places later was Rachel August in 25:07.

Kyleigh Keyes was one spot behind her in 25:07. Completing the scoring for the team, Sam Katzmann was 14th in 25:22.

Also running in the race, Melissa Colasante was 16th in 25:53. Veronica Galban was 26th in 26:52.

Barlow, now 2-3, hosts Brookfield, Notre Dame on Weston on Tuesday at 5 p.m.