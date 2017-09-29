Spotlight on area events

Autumn StoryWalk

The Aspetuck Land Trust in conjunction with the Westport Library will hold an event for all ages on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. It will inaugurate a new StoryWalk installation at Aspetuck Land Trust’s Leonard Schine Preserve.

StoryWalk is an innovative way for children — and adults — to read a story while meandering along a trail. This self-guided walk features the book Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World, by Alex Giannini, and will remain in place for all to enjoy through Halloween. Christine’s Critters will bring live animals. Christine Peyreigne is a licensed falconer, wildlife rehabilitator for migratory birds and an educator with raptors and reptiles.

Other child-friendly features at the preserve include a natural playground plus a children’s nature trail and a little free library where people can take a book and leave a book.

StoryWalk is a registered trademark owned by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt.

The Leonard Schine Preserve is located off Weston Road (Route 57 in Westport). Terrain is easy.

Easton Arts Council meets

There will be a meeting of the Easton Arts Council on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Library. The meeting is open to the public. For information contact Joanne Kant, 203-261-9160.

Paine open space hike

The Easton Conservation Commission will hold a public open house on Saturday, Oct. 7, (rain date, Saturday, Oct. 14,) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paine Open Space Preserve, 212 Maple Road. Considered “the crown jewel” of Easton’s publicly owned property, the preserve contains 11 ponds and streams. Visitors are encouraged to meander through the acreage and return on their own to explore the open land. Refreshments will be served, and maps will be provided.

Doggie Halloween party

Easton Dog Park Families will hold their second annual Doggie Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Easton Dog Park, 360 Sport Hill Road, Easton, Conn. (Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.

A Halloween costume contest will be held promptly at 2 p.m.

The organizers will collect any unwanted doggie items, towels, sheets or blankets, and any additional proceeds collected over party costs will be donated to the Easton Animal Shelter.

Easton Dog Park families thank Chomper Brand Toys for their toy donation for the festivities.

Entry fee is $10 per dog and includes the cost of the party, contest prize bags, doggie trick-or-treat table, “delicious” human snacks and a festive setup for picture taking.

RSVP: Jenn Cocchia, 203-395-3706, via TEXT ONLY.

Playground party date change

The Easton Parks and Recreation Department and Parents for a Better Playground will hold a party on Sunday, Oct. 22, at noon. at the New Friends Playground at Helen Keller Middle School. There will be music, ice cream and face painting to honor the donors and volunteers who made the new playground possible. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:30 p.m..

Easton Arts Council concert

The Hot to Trot Trio returns with Let’s Do It, Another Lighthearted Look At Romance, an update to their amusing and slightly irreverent view of Love Through the Ages featuring new songs and dialogue on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library. Admission is free, donations accepted for scholarships, reception to follow. For information call Joanne Kant at 203-261-9160 or visit eastonartscouncil.org.

EMS recyclable drive

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service would like to remind residents of its ongoing recyclable bottle and can drive. Rinsed bottles and cans may be dropped off anytime in the bin directly behind EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store.

Volunteers from the Kennedy Center, Trumbull, will be sorting the recyclables weekly at EMS headquarters.

All recycling proceeds go toward the purchase of EVEMS personnel’s training equipment.

Visit the website at eastonems.com.

Westport Farmers’ Market

Westport Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Imperial Ave.

Westport, with 50 vendors, through Nov/ 9. The market has supported local farming for 12 years. Lori Cochran-Dougall of Easton is executive director. To find out more, visit Westportfarmersmarket.com.