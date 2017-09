Remaining undefeated, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team battled New Milford to a 1-1 tie on Thursday, Sept. 28.

New Milford took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Shane Fedigan scored with Alex Michalek assisting. The Falcons tied it in the second courtesy of Jack Warren with Attie Upson assisting.

Barlow’s Jackson Stalowir and New Milford’s Brandon Romero each made six saves in goal for their teams.