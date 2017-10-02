Easton candlelight vigil to focus attention on domestic abuse

The Center for Family Justice, with the support of Easton community leaders and law enforcement, has scheduled a vigil to mark the observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

This vigil, which will take place at 6 p.m. at the Easton Community Center gazebo, will honor those who have been impacted by intimate partner violence, raise awareness and inspire hope that the cycle of violence can be broken.

The vigil will also remind local residents that domestic violence — which national statistics suggest affects one out of three women in their lifetime — is a problem in every demographic and community the center serves.

The Easton vigil will include a solemn reading of the names of the 16 people who lost their lives to domestic violence in Connecticut in 2016.

Debra A. Greenwood, president and CEO, will join community leaders, including First Selectman Adam Dunsby and Police Chief Timothy Shaw, to speak to their hope that the statistics on domestic violence improve with continued dedication to protecting victims and educating the public about prevention.

A local survivor of domestic violence will also talk about her experiences.

“These vigils are solemn, but we also intend for them to be incredibly hopeful and inspiring,” said Greenwood. “We believe that whenever communities comes together to share their commitment to ending the cycles of domestic violence and abuse, real and positive change can and does happen.”

Greenwood said the vigils also serve the purpose of allowing victims to know that at the Center for Family Justice there is a safe place, close to home, where they can receive free and comprehensive services. These services include free counseling and emergency shelter.

“Every year, I hear a story at a vigil from someone in attendance who feels compelled to come forward with their experiences with domestic violence because of the support they feel at our vigils,” Greenwood said. “That tells me how important it us for us to gather together to hold these events.”