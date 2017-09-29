LETTER: Seeks repeal of Every Student Succeeds Act

To the Editor:

Citizens across the United States are prepared to wage an aggressive grassroots effort to stop The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) because it promotes child abuse in the classroom.

Parents and citizens across the United States are requesting that President Trump, Vice President Pence, Attorney General Sessions, and Secretary of Education DeVos act to stop the implementation of social, emotional, and behavioral standards and interventions that have been codified in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) legislated in December 2015.

Our requests:

We hereby request that President Trump and Vice-President Pence immediately form an investigating committee to stop the implementation of Every Student Succeeds Act.

We hereby request that President Trump rescind the Obama Executive Order 12866 that weakened the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act. (FERPA).

We hereby request that Secretary DeVos immediately shut down the data mining of our children and immediately stop the transmission of personally identifiable information on our children from the local school district through the state longitudinal data systems to the Institute of Education Sciences, National Center For Education Statistics (IES/NCES).

We hereby request that Secretary DeVos immediately shut down the teacher training and Intervention techniques carried out by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) in ESSA; immediately stop the experimental and psychological abuse in the classroom that is prohibited by the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment; and immediately recognize and enforce all of the other privacy laws protecting children.

We are insisting that our elected officials act to stop the child abuse in the classroom by repealing ESSA.

Anne Manusky