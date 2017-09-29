Easton Courier

LETTER: Seeks repeal of Every Student Succeeds Act

By Easton Courier on September 29, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Citizens across the United States are prepared to wage an aggressive grassroots effort to stop The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) because it promotes child abuse in the classroom.

Parents and citizens across the United States are requesting that President Trump, Vice President Pence, Attorney General Sessions, and Secretary of Education DeVos act to stop the implementation of social, emotional, and behavioral standards and interventions that have been codified in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) legislated in December 2015.

Our requests:

We hereby request that President Trump and Vice-President Pence immediately form an investigating committee to stop the implementation of Every Student Succeeds Act.

We hereby request that President Trump rescind the Obama Executive Order 12866 that weakened the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act. (FERPA).

We hereby request that Secretary DeVos immediately shut down the data mining of our children and immediately stop the transmission of personally identifiable information on our children from the local school district through the state longitudinal data systems to the Institute of Education Sciences, National Center For Education Statistics (IES/NCES).

We hereby request that Secretary DeVos immediately shut down the teacher training and Intervention techniques carried out by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) in ESSA; immediately stop the experimental and psychological abuse in the classroom that is prohibited by the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment; and immediately recognize and enforce all of the other privacy laws protecting children.

We are insisting that our elected officials act to stop the child abuse in the classroom by repealing ESSA.

Anne Manusky

Morning Glory Drive

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Sikorsky hosting classic car show on Sunday Next Post ‘I Do! I Do!’ then, reality sets in
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Jamie Weinstein

    Anne,nnPlease explain exactly how the ESSA “promotes child abuse in the classroom”. You can start by defining “child abuse” because, to me, the definition in this context is the physical abuse of children. If your definition is anything other than the physical abuse of children then I would ask you to define what you mean and tone down your rhetoric. Using the term “child abuse” for educational standards you don’t agree with is a slap in the face to the victims of actual child abuse that has occurred in both public and private schools.nnAlso, to be clear, I don’t know enough about ESSA to be for it or against it. I’m just expressing my belief that willfully misusing emotionally charged terms is hurtful and diminishes your point.

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress