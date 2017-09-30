Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Camp

Vacation Camp Days, Friday, Oct. 6 and Monday, Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., ages: 5 to 14,

$60/members; $75/non-members. The program is designed for parents that need to work when their children have the day off of school. Lunch is included. Send children with at least one nut-free snack each day. If this is your first time registering and your child takes medication, call 203-459-9700. Health Forms are needed to attend any ECC camps. Forms will become available after registration.

Parent’s Night Out

Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., $25/member; $30/Non-member. If you register at least one day prior you can receive $5 off of the price. While you are out enjoying dinner and a movie, your kids will enjoy a fun-filled evening of games, arts and crafts and much more. Dinner will be provided. If your child has any special or medical needs, please call our office at 203-459-9700.

New Cooking Class

For ages 12+, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 to 3:30 p.m., one session, $40/members; $50/non-members.

Parent and Tot Playgroup

Fridays, Sept. 29 to Oct. 27, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., five sessions, $65/members; $85/non-members.

Break Dancing

For ages 6 to 14, Fridays, Sept. 29 to Oct. 27, 4 to 5 p.m., five sessions, $75/members; $90/non-members.

Knockerball

For ages 9 to 13, Mondays, Oct. 2 to Nov. 20, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., eight sessions, $75/members; $90/non-members.

Tennis

Youth Tennis Lessons – Beginners, ages 5 to 8, Sundays, Oct. 1 to Nov. 5,

8:30 to 9:30 a.m., five sessions, $150/members, $165/non-members. No class on Oct. 15.

Youth Tennis – Intermediate, ages 9 to 12, Sundays, Oct. 1 to Nov. 5, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., five sessions, $150/members; $165/non-members. No class on Oct. 15

Adult Tennis Lessons, ages 15+, Sundays, Oct. 1 to Oct. 29, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., five sessions, $175/members; $190/non-members.