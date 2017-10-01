Arts Council presents Lighthearted Look at Romance concert

Let’s Do It Again, Another Lighthearted Look at Romance will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library.

The Hot to Trot Trio returns to update its amusing and slightly irreverent view of love throughout the ages featuring new songs and dialogue. The trio is composed of pianist Olga Kalinina of Naugatuck, Joanne Kant of Easton and Tom Zimmerman of Bridgeport.

Since performing in Easton last year the group has been showcased at the Bijou Theater in Bridgeport, the Thomaston Opera House in Thomaston, the Richter Center for the Performing Arts in Danbury and has appeared on WPKN radio station Sunday Afternoon Concert.

The trio has been performing together for three years and has an eclectic repertoire that varies from Broadway to opera and the Great American Songbook.

Admission is free, donations accepted for Arts Council scholarships. A reception will follow. For information call Kant at 203-261-9160 or visit eastonartscouncil.org.