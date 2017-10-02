CNN’S Camerota shares sexual harassment story with Working Mother

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, a Connecticut resident, is the subject of a cover​ story in the October/November issue of Working Mother discussing, among other things, her experiences with sexual harassment in the workplace.

Camerota talks about telling her three children, including 12-year-old twins and a 10-year-old son, about her sexual harassment experience with the late Roger Ailes, limiting their social-media and online access and the “shock” she got with her third child. She didn’t know she was pregnant until in the fourth month.

It took three years and four rounds of IVF, according to Working Mother, for Camerota to conceive her twin daughters, now 12. When the girls were toddlers, Alisyn was out celebrating her birthday. Her friends noticed she was having trouble zipping up her pants.

“I made my husband take me for an emergency doctor’s visit for strange abdominal distention. I was sure something horrible was amiss. Lo and behold,” Camerota learned she was 16 weeks pregnant with her son, Nathaniel, now 10.