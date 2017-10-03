Easton Courier

Library talk divulges not-so-good-life of a Colonial good wife

By Easton Courier on October 3, 2017

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road.
—Nancy Doniger photo

The Easton Public Library invites the community back in time to Colonial New England on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for a talk titled, The Not-So-Good-Life of the Colonial Goodwife.

This entertaining, interactive program, presented by Velya Jancz-Urban, illustrates the little-known issues faced by New England’s Colonial women and their day-to-day life. It’s not about quilting bees and spinning wheels.

Her interest in the Colonial period was sparked after she bought a foreclosed 1770 farmhouse in Woodbury and began uncovering secrets and surprises behind the walls. The historic discoveries inspired her interest in Colonial women, and fueled the research for her novel, Acquiescence.   

Velya Jancz-Urban is a teacher, author, former Brazilian dairy farm owner, and expert on Colonial women. She travels throughout the East Coast, presenting to libraries, historical societies, and other institutions, and hosts events and book club gatherings at her home.

Registration is required. To register, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

