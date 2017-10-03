Easton Courier

Free, low-cost mammography screenings

By HAN Network on October 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center will offer free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older:

No prescription is needed, but appointments are required. Walk-ins also welcome. For those who have insurance, bring your card and a photo ID at time of visit.

To schedule an appointment, call the St. Vincent’s Breast Health Center at 203-576-5500. The mobile mammography program is made possible through St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Editorial: The meaning of helplessness and terrorism
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress