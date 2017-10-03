Former Easton sober house resident pleads guilty to drug possession

The suspect in a huge drug bust in Easton late last year waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to one count of possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of Xanax.

Cavan Devine, 25, who rented a room at the Nexus Sober House, 55 Silver Hill Road, in Easton, made his plea Oct. 2 to U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Easton police on Dec. 4, 2016, seized a bag belonging to Devine that contained approximately 744 grams of methamphetamine, 577 and one-half pills labeled “Xanax,” and drug paraphernalia. Devine was arrested the next day.

A subsequent search of a hotel room rented by Devine revealed an additional quantity of methamphetamine, as well as items used to process, package and mail drugs. Investigators also seized a laptop computer.

The investigation established that Devine had obtained the methamphetamine and Xanax over the Internet, which he was also using to distribute the drugs.

Arterton scheduled sentencing for Dec. 22. Devine faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 40 years. Devine was released on $200,000 bond and is residing at an inpatient drug treatment facility while awaiting sentencing.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Connecticut State Police and Easton Police Department are investigating the matter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony E. Kaplan is the prosecutor.

About the arrest

A suspicious drug test had led to the Dec. 5 arrest of Devine. He was charged by Easton police with operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, failure to keep narcotics in original container, disorderly conduct, and sale of narcotics.

Hie lawyer, Mark Sherman, of Stamford said his client’s case was one of addiction, not distribution. “It’s a sensitive and serious health matter that we hope to work through with the assistance of the court and its intervention services,” Sherman said at the time.

The house has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol use, and residents are tested regularly and without prior notice, Sal Dinardo and Dom Dias, Nexus House co-owners, said.

Individuals’ rooms and personal belongings are also searched whenever suspicions arise. They said they notified law enforcement when they had trouble removing the resident for non-compliance the evening before the drugs were found. Easton police responded, found the stash of drugs, and arrested the suspect.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby and town Attorney Ira Bloom sat down with Dinardo, Dias and their attorney, John A. Ferranti of New Haven, earlier this year to discuss the incident and make sure house rules were followed. Their brief meeting took place in the conference room at Town Hall.

Under the law, the sober house falls under a protected status, and the town can’t treat the residents any differently than any other family, Dunsby said.

“In light of the arrest the town wanted to meet with them just to get some information and their perspective,” Dunsby said. “We wanted to make sure they are enforcing the house rules, one of which is mandatory drug testing.”

Dinardo said in a phone interview, “We followed the house rules and we turned the guy in. We cooperated fully with the Easton Police Department, and that’s our policy and remains our policy. We would never hesitate to call the police if someone broke the rules. No one will come here and break the law; we would never tolerate it.”

Protected status

Easton has had a stormy relationship with the sober house since becoming aware of its existence in 2013. Neighbors complained to police and the Board of Selectmen after a brawl between roommates spilled onto the porch of one of them. The house is not listed with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services since the recovery program follows the 12-step program without dispensing medications. No one, not even the police nor town officials, knew it was there at the time.

The house has state and federal protections under federal and state law under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Housing Act. Although the town’s zoning regulations allow only four unrelated adults to occupy single-family residences, the Nexus house is governed by federal and state law, which take precedent over local law.

A series of investigations and a cease-and-desist order by the town that was later lifted led to a discrimination lawsuit that was filed by Dinardo and Dias. They claimed that the town does not want recovering alcoholics and drug addicts within its midst and alleged the town was imposing zoning and other land use restrictions as a pretext to discriminate.

The Board of Selectmen settled the complaint in August 2014. Under the stipulations of the settlement, up to eight men may live at the house, and house rules must be enforced.

“When they filed their federal complaint, which became a Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities complaint, part of the settlement was that they would enforce the house rules,” Dunsby said after the meeting. “Dinardo represented they are, and we have no reason to doubt him.”

Dunsby said he and Bloom were satisfied with the response, especially since the sober house officials turned in the suspect.

“Apparently it was a suspicious drug test that led them to this individual,” Dunsby said. “It’s unfortunate it happened, that there were drugs to begin with, but given the situation, what was supposed to happen did happen.”

They represented, and it appears to be the case, that the drug test led to the confrontation and arrest, and the sober house officials notified the police, he said.

Dunsby said he had no problem scheduling the meeting, and any future meetings would be on an as-needed basis.

Nexus House LLC rented the house when it originally signed a lease with the owner of the property, Jo-Ann Bachleda. The house has six bedrooms and two living rooms.

It is on the market, listed for $357,000, on Realtor.com.