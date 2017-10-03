Easton Courier

Basketball tryouts

By Redding Pilot on October 3, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Redding-Easton Basketball (REBA) tryouts for the 2017-18 season will be Oct. 14 and 15 . REBA is for boys and girls who live in Redding./Easton and are in fifth through eighth grade.

Boys tryouts will be on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Easton Community Center. Girls tryouts will be on Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Redding Community Center. Visit the REBA homepage at www.http://redding-eastonbasketballassociation.org.leag1.com for specific time.

For more information contact Jarod Smith at [email protected] or 914-707-2778.
REBA is a joint venture between the Boys and Girls Club of Redding- Easton and the Easton Community Center.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Former Easton sober house resident pleads guilty to drug possession Next Post Soccer Clinic is Oct. 9
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress