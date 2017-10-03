Soccer Clinic is Oct. 9

The Joel Barlow High boys soccer team is hosting a skills clinic for boys and girls ages eight to 14 on Monday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the school stadium field. The clinic will be rain or shine.

The clinic will include field skills and goalie training and short-sided games and drills (ball control, passing, receiving, shooting and juggling). Freddie the Falcon will be available for photos with children.

Participants should bring water, a soccer ball, shin guards and turf or soccer cleats.

The fee is $25 per child payable by cash or check to Joe Barlow High School with soccer clinic in notes. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m.