Easton residents comment on cell tower

At Connecticut Siting Council public hearing

By Brad Durrell on June 26, 2017

Raymond Vergati of Homeland Towers explains the cell tower proposal at the Connecticut Siting Council public hearing in Easton. — Brad Durrell photo

Raymond Vergati of Homeland Towers explains the cell tower proposal at the Connecticut Siting Council public hearing in Easton. — Brad Durrell photo

A state hearing on a proposed new cell tower at 515 Morehouse Road drew only four speakers, with two residents in favor of the plan and two opposed.

Selectman Robert Lessler, a supporter, called the need for better cell coverage in town “a matter of great public health and safety concern.”

“It is unacceptable in 2017 for a town to resist opportunities for improved cell phone coverage when it can be reasonably accommodated,” Lessler told the Connecticut Siting Council during a June 20 public hearing on the proposal at the Easton Library community room.

Selectman Robert Lessler discusses his support for the new cell tower on Morehouse Road with the Connecticut Siting Council. — Brad Durrell photo

Selectman Robert Lessler discusses his support for the new cell tower on Morehouse Road with the Connecticut Siting Council. — Brad Durrell photo

Opponent Gowan Dacey questioned whether cell coverage in town truly was inadequate. He said tall towers may not be needed much longer and represent the “last gasp of a dying technology.”

The proposed tower will “make our town much less beautiful than it is,” Dacey said.

Homeland Towers LLC  and Verizon Wireless want to build a 150-foot-tall tower on the town-owned, 104-acre Morehouse property, slightly south of Samuel Staples Elementary School and near an Easton Public Works Department outdoor facility. The town has worked with the companies, and would receive lease payments from the tower.

Raymond Vergati, Homeland Towers regional manager, said the tower base would be in a wooded area 320 feet from the town’s animal shelter, 753 feet from the nearest home, and 2,100 feet from the school.

The top of the tower would have fake tree branches to hide antennas. It would have a 12-panel Verizon antenna as well as telecommunications equipment for town police, fire and EMS operations, he said.

A rendering of the top of the proposed cell tower, with fake pine tree branches to hide the antennas and related equipment.

A rendering of the top of the proposed cell tower, with fake pine tree branches to hide the antennas and related equipment.

Questions were raised about whether having a simple pole without fake tree branches at the top might be less visually obtrusive.

The Siting Council has sole authority to approve cell tower locations in Connecticut. Local land-use boards, such as municipal zoning and wetlands commissions, do not vote on such matters. Because this proposed location involves town-owned land, municipal entities have been involved in the process to approve the use of town land separate from the cell tower application.

The Siting Council held an evidentiary hearing on the application during the day, which is more technical in nature, followed by the public hearing in the evening.  According to the evidentiary hearing agenda, nearby resident Pamela Westmoreland was scheduled to make a presentation on the application.

On the same day, a tethered helium balloon was floated about 150 feet in the sky at the proposed site so people could visualize the tower location.

A red balloon was floated at the cell tower site on June 20 so people could visualize where the top of the tower would be.

A red balloon was floated at the cell tower site on June 20 so people could visualize where the top of the tower would be.

‘A lifeline’

Joseph Paczek said he worries about how the lack of cell coverage in the area might impact his son when he begins driving soon, especially if he should accidentally collide with an animal.

“I’d feel absolutely horrible if he couldn’t pick up a phone and call me,” said Paczek, who lives near the proposed site.

He described an incident from a few years ago, when a neighbor was on the ground for hours and got no coverage on her cell phone. She eventually dragged herself to a kitchen phone to call for help. “Nobody should have to suffer like that,” Paczek said. “It really is a lifeline.”

Jeff Becker, who lives farther north in town, said a friend had continuous cell coverage while driving to his house from Westport. “Never lost a signal,” he said.

Becker asked what would happen when trees grow and begin to block the proposed tower’s coverage area. He said the tower might have to be made even taller than the proposed 70 feet above the tree line to provide coverage to Town Hall and other areas. “It will look like a fake tree,” Becker said.

He questioned who would be responsible for taking down the tower if it should be abandoned in the future.

Lessler, a selectman since 1997, said no or poor cell coverage in parts of town has been an issue for a few decades. Back then, he said, cellphones were considered “a novelty” and many residents worried about a tower’s visual impact.

But Lessler said attitudes have changed, with cellphones now “woven into the fabric of virtually everyone’s everyday life.”

The site plan for the new cell tower at 515 Morehouse Road, with the base compound shown in black on the right. Samuel Staples Elementary School is on the left.

The site plan for the new cell tower at 515 Morehouse Road, with the base compound shown in black on the right. Samuel Staples Elementary School is on the left.

Obsolete soon?

Dacey said he currently gets good coverage at his home, near the Fairfield border, and at Morehouse Park, where he’s had to call for help due to player injuries. “I’m not sure what you’re hearing about poor or spotty coverage is entirely accurate,” he said.

He said new technology, such as small booster boxes and dishes, could soon make towers obsolete.

Vergati said Homeland Towers has been working on the Easton project for five years, receiving local approvals to use municipal land and going through a request for proposals process by the town.

The applicants would lease a 70-foot by 80-foot location, with the on-ground fenced compound being 70-feet by 70-feet. Some nearby trees would need to be taken down. The compound would have a diesel-powered backup generator.

Access would be off the existing driveway to the public works facility, near the recreational fields, with a new 315-foot-long road built to reach the tower site.

Written comments on the application will be accepted by the Siting Council for 30 days from the June 20 hearing in Easton.

Siting Council Chairman Robin Stein, on right in green sport coat, speaks during the June 20 public hearing in Easton. To his right are other Siting Council members and staff. — Brad Durrell photo

Siting Council Chairman Robin Stein, on right in green sport coat, speaks during the June 20 public hearing in Easton. To his right are other Siting Council members and staff. — Brad Durrell photo

Resident Gowan Dacey speaks against the cell tower application during the Siting Council hearing. — Brad Durrell photo

Resident Gowan Dacey speaks against the cell tower application during the Siting Council hearing. — Brad Durrell photo

  • Jamie Weinstein

    A few comments:

    1. I’m happy to hear that Mr. Dacey’s coverage is excellent in his home and that Mr. Becker’s friend had a good experience in his drive to Westport. These anecdotal reports must be weighed, however, against the hundreds of other anecdotal reports that demonstrate the terrible cell coverage much of Easton gets. That’s why we’re having the conversation about the cell tower to begin with, because it is well known that Easton cell coverage is not up to par. For my own anecdotal experience, I get very spotty coverage in my home on Soundview Drive. Also, I was at Aspetuck Park this weekend and got *zero* cell reception. Anyone who thinks cell reception in town is good should try making a phone call at the Bluebird.

    2. I personally HATE the idea of a fake 150 foot cell tower masquerading as a tree. There are alternatives to using the fake tree to hide the tower, however. The best idea I’ve heard is a fake grain silo, which would at least be keeping with the character of the town and fit in well with the Staples school architecture and the Morehouse property. I hope the Board will consider this as an option, or at least raise it as a possibility.

  • Beverlee Dacey

    Cell service technology has advanced far beyond the original “tower” infrastructure.
    While we all recognize the merits of filling in the service gaps, being at the front
    rather than back end of the technology puts Easton ahead of the curve.

    • fedup

      If only all those “beautiful” road signs recently installed could carry cell signals. The whole town would be covered.

    • Jamie Weinstein

      I understood that the smaller antennas and repeaters wouldn’t be feasible because their range wouldn’t allow them to cover homes and buildings when put on light poles because of the typically large setback from the road these structures have in Easton. That was the problem when it was looked at a few years ago.

      Is there new technology available? Can you post a link so we can research it?

      Thanks,

      Jamie

      • fedup
        • Jamie Weinstein

          Before I comment on the links you forwarded (and THANK YOU for doing that), can we all agree on the needs that Easton is trying to resolve with their pursuit of a cell tower? In my mind, the only need that is imperative is the need for blanket cell coverage, anywhere in the geographical boundaries of town. There is a secondary need for wireless data capability but that is less important that the need for phone service in all areas of town (on roads as well as in the woods where people hike or fish). Can we agree on that?

          With regards to the links:

          1. The Courier link lists two alternatives from Mr. Becker; Wireless hotspots that carry cellular phone calls and Micro-Cell technology. Both have issues that make those alternatives incompatible with the needs of Easton as stated above.

          Wireless hotspots require a wireless signal from a hotspot to be in range of the phone. Wireless hotspots come from antennas or cable boxes in people’s homes or on buildings and they are of very limited range (a few hundred feet). They are not accessible while you’re driving (because you will be out of range very quickly) or when you’re in the woods away from a structure.

          Micro cells have real capability in terms of data capacity, but they run a little short in coverage. It takes at least 10 microcells to equal the coverage from one tower (statistic taken from the Google article (link 2) and are far more expensive to set up to equal the same coverage area. Being closer to the ground, there is a question as to whether microcells will have the same range going through densely wooded areas.

          2. This Google article talks about micro cell towers that were put near a hospital in place of a tower. By the article’s admission, it takes 10 micro cells to equal the coverage of a single tower and is 3.5 times as expensive to implement. Also, placing microcells in a stationary location for a stationary user doesn’t resolve our need for cars traveling on the road who need cell service. And again, there is an open question about whether the woods would be reached, let alone homes that have a multi-acre setback from the road.

          3. The D2D technology is a Peer to Peer solution that allows for data and phone use between other devices that carry the signal. It is a theoretical alternative which is not implemented commercially anywhere and is not relevant to our discussion. Also, even if it were available, it doesn’t help the guy who breaks his leg on a hiking trail when the nearest phone to help carry his signal is a half mile away through dense woodlands.

          If there was an alternative that met the criteria we are trying to fill, I’d be all for it. However, it seems to me that there is a binary choice between either having insufficient cellular and data coverage, or having a tower. As I said above, there are alternatives to what the tower needs to look like but I still haven’t seen evidence that anything but a tall structure would allow us to fill our gaps.

          • fedup

            The goal of universal
            coverage is fine though not realistic. More accurate would be broader coverage.

            1) We should not be concerned with drivers as that is not a necessity and talking on phone increases likelihood of accidents. Let’s focus on coverage area instead.

            2) Even in areas in northern part of town have poor or no coverage and there is a tower on that end of town. Do we install more just to fill the gaps? I think not – people apparently making do.

            3) do schools need coverage. Absolutely but does that need to be in the form of a 150ft tall tower – no it does not.

            4) the “hospital” is actually the largest medical center in the world: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Texas_Medical_Center

            160,000 people a day visit it. It has 1345 acres.

            The system there would surely work at schools, town hall, firehouse, library and more.

            5) the cost comparisons are misleading as newer technologies generally cost more until they catch on i.e. Flat screen tvs

            What will the tower do to the look of the town, the real estate values for those within site, and what happens when it goes obsolete? Who is responsible for taking it down and how enforced so we don’t wind up with a 150ft tall relic in the not too distant future as is sure to happen?

          • Jamie Weinstein

            So if I’m hearing you correctly, it’s your belief that the only place we need further cellular coverage is at the schools and municipal buildings? If that’s the case then you’re correct. Microcell towers would probably work just fine.

            It is a matter worthy of debate whether we should limit the scope of the cellular expansion to just the few buildings or consider an option that would cover most, if not all, of the town including people’s homes.

          • fedup

            My belief is that those buildings and areas should be the priority and if memory is correct the safety concerns about lack of coverage centered on those areas. If the goal is “universal” coverage then the town would require much more than this one tower. I believe economics would not be viable for that so like it or not there are going to be areas in town with spotty or no coverage.

  • Mario DiPalma

    Easton desperately needs a new cell tower to go up as soon as possible. My neighborhood is a virtual dead zone. Reception inside my home is extremely poor. Calls answered inside my home are usually lost within twenty seconds, so I am constantly running outside to the higher end of my property to make and receive phone calls. It is especially frustrating and embarrassing when guests visit, and they too must go outside to use their phones. I am quite certain that many Easton citizens are forced to pay for landlines just to ensure that they’ll be able to call 911 in an emergency. If this wasn’t bad enough, there are a couple of other reasons to improve our cell reception which might not be obvious to the average citizen…
    As an electrical engineer, I can attest that a weak signal is not good for the phone and not good for the person holding it. Phones receiving a weak signal will need to
    expend much more battery power to maintain the connection, dramatically shortening the life of the phone battery, overheating the phone circuitry, and exposing the user to much higher levels of microwave radiation. I suspect that many opponents of the cell tower are living in areas with great coverage. They are not concerned with the plight of the unfortunate inhabitants of the dead-zone.

    • fedup

      The issue for many is not opposition to more cell coverage but instead how best to achieve it without harming property values and the “look” of the town. There are other viable alternatives that were not considered. Once that 150ft eyesore goes up there is no going back.

      • Jamie Weinstein

        Again, I think this goes back to scope. Fedup – You are advocating for covering only the municipal buildings in town for which a microcell solution would work well. Mario is advocating for covering homes as well as municipal buildings, for which a tower would be a necessity.

        Once we agree on the problem we’re trying to solve for, the smallest footprint solution will be evident.

      • Maur S

        Mario Is it possible for Easton residents with no cell phone coverage to put a residential “cell booster” inside the house and then achieve coverage?

