Easton residents comment on cell tower

A state hearing on a proposed new cell tower at 515 Morehouse Road drew only four speakers, with two residents in favor of the plan and two opposed.

Selectman Robert Lessler, a supporter, called the need for better cell coverage in town “a matter of great public health and safety concern.”

“It is unacceptable in 2017 for a town to resist opportunities for improved cell phone coverage when it can be reasonably accommodated,” Lessler told the Connecticut Siting Council during a June 20 public hearing on the proposal at the Easton Library community room.

Opponent Gowan Dacey questioned whether cell coverage in town truly was inadequate. He said tall towers may not be needed much longer and represent the “last gasp of a dying technology.”

The proposed tower will “make our town much less beautiful than it is,” Dacey said.

Homeland Towers LLC and Verizon Wireless want to build a 150-foot-tall tower on the town-owned, 104-acre Morehouse property, slightly south of Samuel Staples Elementary School and near an Easton Public Works Department outdoor facility. The town has worked with the companies, and would receive lease payments from the tower.

Raymond Vergati, Homeland Towers regional manager, said the tower base would be in a wooded area 320 feet from the town’s animal shelter, 753 feet from the nearest home, and 2,100 feet from the school.

The top of the tower would have fake tree branches to hide antennas. It would have a 12-panel Verizon antenna as well as telecommunications equipment for town police, fire and EMS operations, he said.

Questions were raised about whether having a simple pole without fake tree branches at the top might be less visually obtrusive.

The Siting Council has sole authority to approve cell tower locations in Connecticut. Local land-use boards, such as municipal zoning and wetlands commissions, do not vote on such matters. Because this proposed location involves town-owned land, municipal entities have been involved in the process to approve the use of town land separate from the cell tower application.

The Siting Council held an evidentiary hearing on the application during the day, which is more technical in nature, followed by the public hearing in the evening. According to the evidentiary hearing agenda, nearby resident Pamela Westmoreland was scheduled to make a presentation on the application.

On the same day, a tethered helium balloon was floated about 150 feet in the sky at the proposed site so people could visualize the tower location.

‘A lifeline’

Joseph Paczek said he worries about how the lack of cell coverage in the area might impact his son when he begins driving soon, especially if he should accidentally collide with an animal.

“I’d feel absolutely horrible if he couldn’t pick up a phone and call me,” said Paczek, who lives near the proposed site.

He described an incident from a few years ago, when a neighbor was on the ground for hours and got no coverage on her cell phone. She eventually dragged herself to a kitchen phone to call for help. “Nobody should have to suffer like that,” Paczek said. “It really is a lifeline.”

Jeff Becker, who lives farther north in town, said a friend had continuous cell coverage while driving to his house from Westport. “Never lost a signal,” he said.

Becker asked what would happen when trees grow and begin to block the proposed tower’s coverage area. He said the tower might have to be made even taller than the proposed 70 feet above the tree line to provide coverage to Town Hall and other areas. “It will look like a fake tree,” Becker said.

He questioned who would be responsible for taking down the tower if it should be abandoned in the future.

Lessler, a selectman since 1997, said no or poor cell coverage in parts of town has been an issue for a few decades. Back then, he said, cellphones were considered “a novelty” and many residents worried about a tower’s visual impact.

But Lessler said attitudes have changed, with cellphones now “woven into the fabric of virtually everyone’s everyday life.”

Obsolete soon?

Dacey said he currently gets good coverage at his home, near the Fairfield border, and at Morehouse Park, where he’s had to call for help due to player injuries. “I’m not sure what you’re hearing about poor or spotty coverage is entirely accurate,” he said.

He said new technology, such as small booster boxes and dishes, could soon make towers obsolete.

Vergati said Homeland Towers has been working on the Easton project for five years, receiving local approvals to use municipal land and going through a request for proposals process by the town.

The applicants would lease a 70-foot by 80-foot location, with the on-ground fenced compound being 70-feet by 70-feet. Some nearby trees would need to be taken down. The compound would have a diesel-powered backup generator.

Access would be off the existing driveway to the public works facility, near the recreational fields, with a new 315-foot-long road built to reach the tower site.

Written comments on the application will be accepted by the Siting Council for 30 days from the June 20 hearing in Easton.