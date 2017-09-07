Easton Courier

Hwang on DACA: An opportunity which Congress must seize

By HAN Network on September 7, 2017

Sen. Tony Hwang issued the following statement regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Compassion. Open-heartedness. Kindness. Those are the things we need in America,” Sen. Hwang said. “We also need policies which bring about certainty and predictability for people. We are a nation of immigrants. A melting pot. We need Congress to come up with a common sense solution which does not put children at risk. This is an opportunity which Congress must seize. Fix the problem. Do your jobs. Work together. Get it done.”

Sen. Hwang represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport. He may be reached at [email protected], 800-842-1421, or SenatorHwang.com.

Sen. Tony Hwang on June 3 with Aiti Rai at the State Capitol. Rai was a Nepalese refugee for the first 15 years of her life. Her family escaped from political persecution. Rai told Sen. Hwang how she dreamed of a better life, and in the United States, she had the chance to expand her dreams. She earned her high school diploma, becoming the salutatorian at Hartford Public High School’s Law and Government Academy. In 2015, Rai realized the dream of American citizenship. She served as a State Capitol intern in the Connecticut General Assembly during the 2017 legislative session and is now a Trinity College undergraduate.

  • fedup

    Tony: The ones that put the children (and 36 yr olds are not children) at risk are their parents that brought them here illegally. We are a nation of immigrants – legal ones. Big difference between legal immigration and illegal. How about advocating for enforcement of our immigration laws and voicing at least some degree of concern about the costs and impact of illegal immigration on schools etc. American kids have dreams too and its well past time they become the priority.

  • John

    How about a statement about securing our borders before issuing your heartfelt statement you stupid RINO

    • Mary Silvers

      That is a heartless and cruel thing to say. I’m sure you are an idiot Trump supporter who believes the garbage he believes.

