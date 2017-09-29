Easton Courier

LETTER: Seeks repeal of Every Student Succeeds Act

By Easton Courier on September 29, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 6 Comments

To the Editor:

Citizens across the United States are prepared to wage an aggressive grassroots effort to stop The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) because it promotes child abuse in the classroom.

Parents and citizens across the United States are requesting that President Trump, Vice President Pence, Attorney General Sessions, and Secretary of Education DeVos act to stop the implementation of social, emotional, and behavioral standards and interventions that have been codified in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) legislated in December 2015.

Our requests:

We hereby request that President Trump and Vice-President Pence immediately form an investigating committee to stop the implementation of Every Student Succeeds Act.

We hereby request that President Trump rescind the Obama Executive Order 12866 that weakened the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act. (FERPA).

We hereby request that Secretary DeVos immediately shut down the data mining of our children and immediately stop the transmission of personally identifiable information on our children from the local school district through the state longitudinal data systems to the Institute of Education Sciences, National Center For Education Statistics (IES/NCES).

We hereby request that Secretary DeVos immediately shut down the teacher training and Intervention techniques carried out by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) in ESSA; immediately stop the experimental and psychological abuse in the classroom that is prohibited by the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment; and immediately recognize and enforce all of the other privacy laws protecting children.

We are insisting that our elected officials act to stop the child abuse in the classroom by repealing ESSA.

Anne Manusky

Morning Glory Drive

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Sikorsky hosting classic car show on Sunday Next Post Curtain Call: ‘I Do! I Do!’ Then, reality sets in
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Jamie Weinstein

    Anne,nnPlease explain exactly how the ESSA “promotes child abuse in the classroom”. You can start by defining “child abuse” because, to me, the definition in this context is the physical abuse of children. If your definition is anything other than the physical abuse of children then I would ask you to define what you mean and tone down your rhetoric. Using the term “child abuse” for educational standards you don’t agree with is a slap in the face to the victims of actual child abuse that has occurred in both public and private schools.nnAlso, to be clear, I don’t know enough about ESSA to be for it or against it. I’m just expressing my belief that willfully misusing emotionally charged terms is hurtful and diminishes your point.

    • concerned-citizen

      you can read about the legal challenge and how it promotes “child abuse” here http://www.childabuseintheclassroom.com/

    • Maria Naughton

      I doubt the writer is looking to minimize child abuse in any form. Please pursue your research on this topic. nnAny “experimental” standards that are implemented systemically, complete with “interventions” are abusive, especially when they fail to include the primary educators of children which are their parents. There is no hard science that says how children should think, act, feel, behave, etc. according to some grid that will be measured and/or remediated.nnClearly, the federal department of education has decided their role should be expanded to not only oversee academic expectations of our children, but also social and emotional expectations. Applying interventions to childhood behaviors that the government deems in need of intervention is systemic abuse. Children are not and have never been one-size-fits-all beings so to apply a system that believes their social and emotional characteristics should fit some standardized metric, is ridiculous. Those poor children who are outside the box thinkers, or not on the same treadmill as other children will be labelled, and those labels will be used to drive their instruction and their future.

      • Karen Bracken

        You are spot on.

    • Karen Bracken

      It is mental abuse. ESSA is a mental health bill not an education bill. Manipulating our children’s values, attitudes, belief, behaviors and dispositions. Lamar Alexander is the biggest liar and fraud in DC. He has been promoting federal control of education for decades and lies with a poker straight face. Child abuse comes in many forms not just physical. nTo ignore the mental abuse of our children who are stressed out, confused and manipulated is every bit as baf as physical abuse. Some say it is worse. http://www.childabuseintheclassroom.com

  • GetRidofCCNOW

    ESSA does promote mental abuse on children and must be repealed. The schools in our nation can’t even get the teaching of the core subjects right for the majority of children and now they want to have our teachers conduct social emotional learning (SEL)? That is not only ridiculous, but completely inappropriate. FERPA has also been watered down and must also be restored. Data mining our children is completely inappropriate and is also abusive. The data collected can easily be used to hurt our children. Until we can get our government schools back into the hands of the local parents, and in the form of locally controlled public schools, parents should find other arrangements for doing one of their main jobs and that is educating their children. I suggest home school or classical academy that is not accepting government money.

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress