The Joel Barlow High boys cross country team swept Notre Dame of Fairfield 15-50 but lost 24-32 to Brookfield and fell 25-30 to Weston in its final home meet of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Barlow had three runners in the top 10, all finishing in the span of less than a second. Harrison Hauser was fifth overall in 18:00, 0.3 second and one spot ahead of teammate Scott Candee, who was 0.3 second ahead of Jeremy Saluzzi.

Next to score for Barlow was Auguste Smith in 13th with a 18:36.1, a half a second ahead of Weston’s Ryan Rupprecht. Will Sutton competed the scoring for the team in 18:48.2 to take 16th, ust ahead of Brookfield’s Luke Cardita in 18:48.8.