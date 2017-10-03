In its final home meet of the regular season, the Joel Barlow High girls cross country team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield 15-49 but lost 15-46 to Weston and also fell 18-38 to Brookfield on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Tess Dougall had Barlow’s fastest time and was the only member of her team to place in the top 10. Running a 22:53, she was eighth overall.

Back to back finishes came from Astrid Chen and Ellie Chan. The former was 14th in 23:38 and the latter followed nine seconds later.

A 24:13 got Rachel August 18th. Completing the scoring for the team, Anna Speck was 20th in 24:25.