Winning its sixth straight match, the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team swept Pomperaug 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-17) on Monday, Oct. 2. It was also the fourth straight sweep for the Falcons.

Caitlin Colangelo led Barlow at the service line with 15 points. She also had 21 assists.

Ava Campano had eight kills. Kiara Robichaud had seven kills and two blocks.