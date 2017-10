The Joel Barlow High girls soccer team defeated Brookfield 2-1 at home on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Cailtin Collins and Amelia Blackwell each netted a goal for the Falcons. Lucy Witherbee and Ella Gaspar each had an assist.

An own goal by the Falcons gave Brookfield its only score.

The Falcons had an 8-2 advantage in shots. Laurel Winslow did not have to make any saves in goal for Barlow, now 4-2-2 overall.