It was a tough field for the Joel Barlow High boys cross country team when it ventured to Stratford last week.

While the Falcons did not have much trouble with host Bunnell, winning 17-46, the rest of the competition was a different matter. They just missed getting swept in a 15-48 loss to Pomperaug and fell 24-31 to Bethel on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Pomperaug dominated the meet, taking the first five overall spots to clinch the win right there. The Falcons had just one finisher in the top 10 overall spots.

That belonged to Harrison Houser, who was eighth overall in 18 minutes, 24.2 seconds. It was a close finish for 11th, as Barlow’s Scott Candee finished in 18:52, half a second ahead of teammate Jeremy Saluzzi.

Taking 21st, Pat Williston finished in 19:37.9. Completing the scoring for the team, Auguste Smith was two places and three seconds later.

Also in Barlow’s top seven, Will Sutton was 27th in 20:10.7. Dan Molinaro was right behind him in 20:12.3.

Now 3-5 overall, Barlow finishes the regular season on Tuesday when it visits New Fairfield and takes on Masuk.