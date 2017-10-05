Following a loss and a pair of frustrating ties, the Joel Barlow High girls soccer team got back on the winning track last week.

Visiting New Milford on Thursday, Sept. 28, the Falcons were facing an uphill battle, as six starters were out with injuries. The two varsity players who were healthy stepped it up, however, for a 2-0 win.

The Falcons appeared to be holding their own against an attacking New Milford team. The Green Wave dominated the first half in possession with several shots on goal. Despite New Milford’s consistent attack, Barlow managed a few shots of its own, none of them hitting the mark.

Barlow suffered a scare when captain Kinsey Colby was taken out of the game after a slide tackle but returned seven minutes later. At the end of the first half, the game was tied 0-0, with New Milford dominating the stat sheet.

The Falcons managed to pick up their game in the second half, dominating the ball far better than their opponent. Possession led to plenty of good chances for Barlow, with several shots on target.

After only 10 minutes Colby shot a free kick from about 25 yards that got buried in the back of the net.

Hoping to hold on to its lead, Barlow laid off the attack and focused on maintaining the ball in the midfield and slowly working the ball upfield. This tactical shift seemed to work, as Barlow’s passes were on and New Milford struggled to make any headway.

With about 20 minutes remaining in the half, Caitlin Colby was fouled in New Milford’s box, leading to a Barlow penalty kick. Once again, Kinsey Colby buried her shot in the goal and put Barlow up 2-0.

The remainder of the game brought little trouble to the Falcons, as they managed to possess the ball for a great portion of the time.

Barlow, now 3-2-2 overall, visits Masuk today (Thursday) at 7 p.m. and hosts Weston on Tuesday at 4.