First places were not in short supply for the Joel Barlow High girls swimming and diving team when it hit the water against Stratford.

In fact, the Falcons took six last Tuesday, Sept. 26. But it was several one-two-three finishes in particular that enabled the Falcons to prevail 88-69 at the Flood Middle School pool.

Barlow’s first win was at the start of the meet in the 200-yard medley relay. Deirdre Grob, Becca Lee, Julia Cheung and Sarah Witherbee led the way in two minutes, 12 seconds, and the Falcons also took third with Megan Zappulla, Sarah Weinstein, Zoe Wegener and Katherine Wright finishing in 2:19.

Barlow swept the first three spots in the 200 free, starting with Monica Koubeck in 2:08.30. Sophia Taylor followed in 2:18.32 and third went to Kristy Kudej in 2:26.31.

Cheung won the 200 individual medley in 2:31 and Grob was third eight seconds later. Also scoring for Barlow, Wegener took fifth in 2:53.

Barlow had plenty of speed in the 50 free, taking the first three places, starting with Lee touching the wall in 28.28. Wright followed in 30.56 and Zappulla was third in 31.13.

They gave a repeat performance in the 100 butterfly, only with Koubeck winning in 1:14.22. Weinstein was next in 1:18.92 and third went to Zappulla in 1:34.55.

Stratford took the top spot in the 100 free before the Falcons claimed second through fourth to widen their lead. Witherbee was second in 1:02.97 and Kudej finished in 1:09.61. Wright followed in 1:11.68.

Taylor’s 6:04.91 won the 500 free and Danae O’Dean was third in 6:30.09. Sophia Danuszar, Blythe Graziano, May Baldwin and Gwen Kovac formed the 200 free relay team that was second in 2:28.97.

Grob was the only Falcon to officially swim in the 100 backstroke, winning it in 1:11.81. By then they had clinched the win in the meet and swam the remaining events unofficially.

Barlow, now 3-3, hosts New Fairfield on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and visits New Milford on Friday at 7.