Easton police log: Purse stolen from car at Randall’s Farm Preserve

The Easton Police Department responded to 186 calls from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Theft from vehicle

A woman called police on Sept. 25 at about 8:01 a.m. stating that her car had been broken into while she was walking her dog at the Randall’s Farm Preserve on Sport Hill Road.

She said she parked her vehicle at about 7:30 a.m. to walk her dog around the park and that no one else was in the park at the time. She said she did not hear anything suspicious.

She said that while she was walking, she was met by another woman whom she did not know, who asked if she was the owner of the vehicle in question and said that the window had been smashed.

Upon arriving back to her vehicle, the victim found the car window broken, and her purse missing.

Burglary

A worker from a tree company called police Sept. 27 to say he believed a burglary had taken place. He said that he has been frequently going to residences on Brookside Drive in attempts to speak with the homeowners about doing work on the street.

On the morning of Sept. 27, he said, he found the glass broken in the front door to one of the homes. The door appeared to have been forcibly opened.

The worker said that when he was there the day before, the door had not been damaged. Police contacted the homeowner. The incident is under investigation.

Missing painting

A local resident went to the police department on Sept. 28 to report the theft of a painting from her residence. Police are investigating.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 186

Accident — 5

Aided/EMS — 6

Alarm — 20

Animal control — 16

Assist other department — 1

Fire call — 1

False pretenses — 1

Noise — 2

Suspicious motor vehicle — 7

Suspicious person — 2

Suspicious activity — 1

Clear/no action — 0

Motor vehicle misdemeanor — 3

Infraction — 5

Written warning — 21

Verbal warning — 4