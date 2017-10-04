‘White Lives Matter’ flyers dropped on Easton yards

A half dozen or more residents in Easton’s Freeborn Road off Route 58 area have found “White Lives Matter” flyers deposited in their yards, police said.

One resident turned in a flyer at the Easton Police Department. It consisted of the flyer in a sealed plastic bag with rocks to weigh it down, according to Police Chief Tim Shaw.

Shaw said police heard of flyers left on Freeborn, Woodland, Norton and Wyldewood roads. The total number of flyers that were dropped off is not known, Shaw said.

The flyer contains the following hashtags:

“#AntiAntifa, #AntiSharia, #AntiCommunist, #MAGA.”

It contains the following statements:

“As our monuments come down, anarchists attack civilians and history seems to be eradicated right in front of us; a new phoenix of Patriots are coming out of the shadows. We are the defenders of the Constitution. We must not remain silent. Our voices will be heard everywhere. We are legion. Expect us !!!”

The flyers did not appear to target specific households, Shaw said.

“Everyone has the right to express themselves,” Shaw said. “We would prefer they express themselves in a different manner. If the message was threatening we would take if differently.”

The Wilton Police Department also reported numerous complaints of “White Lives Matter” racist flyers on properties along Old Belden Hill Road, Belden Hill Road and Kent Road Sept. 25, at 10:06 a.m.

As in Easton, it did not appear that any of the recipients were specifically targeted, Wilton police said.

Anyone with information about the Easton flyers is asked to call Easton police at 203-268-4111.

Anyone with information about the Wilton flyers is asked to call Wilton police at 203-834-6260.