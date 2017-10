Nikko, a 5-year-old male pit bull and Labrador retriever mix, has been at the Easton Animal Shelter since April and needs a home. He is up to date on vaccinations and is neutered.

Nikko is good with people but not good with other dogs, according to Kelly Fitch, animal control officer. He needs to have a fenced-in area to run and play.

“Nikko is looking for that special home,” Fitch said.

The Easton Animal Shelter is at 385 Morehouse Road. Call 203-268-9172 to meet Nikko and for information.