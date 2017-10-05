LETTER: Community invited to Open House at Paine Open Space

To the Editor:

You are all invited to join the Open House at the Paine Open Space at 212 Maple Road in Easton hosted by the Conservation Commission on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 14.

Bring family and friends and explore this beautiful site by wandering through the trails and woods and enjoying the wonderful fall colors. Don’t forget your cameras! Refreshments will be served and maps will be provided.

An added event, we will be introducing a bench in memory of Carlo Minasi who at age 22 lost his battle with cancer over four years ago. Carlo grew up in Easton, went through the Easton school system, played soccer for AYSO and attended the Park and Recreation Department summer camp for several years.

He also spent much time hiking at Paine. The bench is a gift from Carlo’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Minasi, in memory of their son. The bench is located up the hill from the main kiosk at the tree line with a beautiful view of the fields below.

If you have never visited the Paine Open Space, here is a perfect opportunity for you to come and join others. If you have been here before, come and join the newcomers.

Since this property was acquired with federal funds, there are strict regulations of dos and don’ts and they are posted at each entrance. Dogs are welcome but only on leash. There is ample parking at the main entrance.

Dori Wollen

Conservation Commission Chair