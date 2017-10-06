Spotlight on area events

Paine open space hike

The Easton Conservation Commission will hold a public open house on Saturday, Oct. 7 (rain date, Saturday, Oct. 14), from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paine Open Space Preserve, 212 Maple Road. Considered “the crown jewel” of Easton’s publicly owned property, the preserve contains 11 ponds and streams. Visitors are encouraged to meander through the acreage and return on their own to explore the open land. Refreshments will be served, and maps will be provided.

Domestic violence awareness vigil

The Center for Family Justice, with the support of Easton community leaders and law enforcement, has scheduled a vigil to mark the observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

This vigil, which will take place at 6 p.m. at the Easton Community Center gazebo, will honor those who have been impacted by intimate partner violence, raise awareness and inspire hope that the cycle of violence can be broken.

The vigil will also remind local residents that domestic violence — which national statistics suggest affects one out of three women in their lifetime — is a problem in every demographic and community the center serves.

The Easton vigil will include a solemn reading of the names of the 16 people who lost their lives to domestic violence in Connecticut in 2016.

Doggie Halloween party

Easton Dog Park Families will hold their second annual Doggie Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Easton Dog Park, 360 Sport Hill Road. (Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.)

A Halloween costume contest will be held promptly at 2 p.m.

The organizers will collect any unwanted doggie items, towels, sheets or blankets, and any additional proceeds collected over party costs will be donated to the Easton Animal Shelter.

Easton Dog Park families thank Chomper Brand Toys for their toy donation for the festivities.

Entry fee is $10 per dog and includes the cost of the party, contest prize bags, doggie trick-or-treat table, “delicious” human snacks and a festive setup for picture taking.

RSVP: Jenn Cocchia, 203-395-3706, via TEXT ONLY.

Playground party date change

The Easton Parks and Recreation Department and Parents for a Better Playground will hold a party on Sunday, Oct. 22, at noon. at the New Friends Playground at Helen Keller Middle School. There will be music, ice cream and face painting to honor the donors and volunteers who made the new playground possible. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:30 p.m..

Easton Arts Council concert

The Hot to Trot Trio returns with Let’s Do It, Another Lighthearted Look At Romance, an update to their amusing and slightly irreverent view of Love Through the Ages featuring new songs and dialogue on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library. Admission is free, donations accepted for scholarships, reception to follow. For information call Joanne Kant at 203-261-9160 or visit eastonartscouncil.org.

EMS recyclable drive

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service would like to remind residents of its ongoing recyclable bottle and can drive. Rinsed bottles and cans may be dropped off anytime in the bin directly behind EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store.

Volunteers from the Kennedy Center, Trumbull, will be sorting the recyclables weekly at EMS headquarters.

All recycling proceeds go toward the purchase of EVEMS personnel’s training equipment.

Visit the website at eastonems.com.

Westport Farmers’ Market

Westport Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Imperial Ave. Westport, with 50 vendors, through Nov/ 9. The market has supported local farming for 12 years. Lori Cochran-Dougall of Easton is executive director. To find out more, visit Westportfarmersmarket.com.