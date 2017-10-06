COMMENTARY: Siting Council approves Morehouse Road cell tower

Adam Dunsby
On Sept. 14 the state Siting Council approved Homeland Tower’s application to construct a cell tower on municipal land just north of the animal control facility on Morehouse Road. It could be operational as soon as March 2018.
Central Easton currently lacks reliable cell coverage. This tower will go a long way toward fixing that. Our public safety officials have expressed increasing concern that residents are not able to reach assistance in emergencies.
The cell phone is overtaking the land line in popularity, and Easton residents should have access to reliable coverage.
The initial carrier will be Verizon. Once the tower is operational we expect the other carriers will also lease space on the tower.
The form of the tower will be a monopole, which is to say it will look like a standard cell tower. We had thought that a faux tree would be the way to go, but after discussions at the Siting Council the town reconsidered.
If you are interested in seeing the Siting Council’s decision and the supporting materials, go to the website of the Connecticut State Siting Council and find docket 473.
