Absentee Ballots available for Nov. 7 election

Easton Town Clerk Christine Halloran advises voters that absentee ballots for the Nov. 7 municipal election of local officials are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Easton Town Hall beginning Friday, Oct. 6.

Connecticut has strict laws concerning who can vote absentee. Per the State of Connecticut, if you answer yes to any of the questions below, you are eligible to obtain an absentee ballot.

Are you an active member of the armed forces of the United States?

Will you be out of town during all the hours of voting on Election Day?

Does illness prevent you from voting in person on Election Day?

Do your religious beliefs prevent you from performing secular activities like voting on Election Day?

Will you be performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own during all the hours of voting on Election Day?

Do you have a physical disability that prevents you from voting in person on Election Day?

The Application for Absentee Ballot is available as a fillable pdf from http://www.sots.ct.gov/sots/lib/sots/electionservices/electforms/electforms/aabeng.pdf.

Mail completed, signed and dated original application to Easton Town Clerk, 225 Center Road, Easton, CT 06612. Upon receipt of the application, the town clerk will mail the absentee ballot. Voters may also visit the Easton Town Clerk for an application and absentee ballot. Only the applicant may receive the absentee ballot in person.

For more information, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 203-268-6291.