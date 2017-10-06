Easton Courier

Easton Redding Community Care Coalition expands its reach

By Barbie Powell, Easton Redding Community Care Coalition on October 6, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

The Easton Redding Community Care Coalition Parents Committee continues to reach out to the Easton Redding communities, inviting community members to attend monthly meetings to discuss how to provide safe environments for teens in our homes, at schools and in the larger community.

All community members are invited attend. The next meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Joel Barlow High School choral room.

The focus for the October meeting includes how to create a safe home for teens, social hosting laws, and the Safe Rides program. We are also researching a student survey and conducting a mock crash simulation.

The coalition’s Parent Committee had informational tables set up and met with many concerned parents at three back-to-school open houses at John Read Middle School, Helen Keller Middle School and Joel Barlow High School. For more information or to be added to the email distribution list, contact [email protected]

Finally, Mike Santangeli, administrator of athletics and health education at Barlow, is forming a student subcommittee of the Easton Redding Community Care Coalition. The organization is continuing to grow.

For further information, look at eastonreddingccc.com or contact Santangeli, [email protected]

