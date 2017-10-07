Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Oct. 9

Closed for Columbus Day. You can renew materials and place items on hold through our online catalog at eastonlibrary.org. Looking for something to read now? Check out our Digital Library and enjoy an ebook, audiobook, magazine, downloadable videos, and music.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — The Not-So-Good Life of a Colonial Goodwife. Discover what life was really like for New England’s colonial women and the challenges they encountered on a daily basis. The Not-So-Good Life of the Colonial Goodwife not only makes audience members laugh and grimace, but it also honors our foremothers. It’s not about quilting bees and spinning wheels — it’s an interactive presentation about the little-known issues faced by New England’s colonial women. This program is presented by teacher/author Velya Jancz-Urban. Registration is required.

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Historical Book Discussion Meeting. Join us for a discussion of News of the World by Paulette Jiles.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

3:30 to 5:00 p.m. — Intro to Coding: Python. (grades 6-8). This is the final of our three-part series in Python (coding) led by local high school student Rahul Kiefer. Registration for this series was required on Sept. 21 as the classes are cumulative.

4:15 p.m. — Story Time Crafters. (grades K-2). Join us for a monthly story and a special craft for the after school crowd. Our October program will be just in time for Halloween. This is a drop-in program.

Friday, Oct. 13

4:00 to 5:00 p.m. — Creators & Innovators (grades 4-8). Join local innovator Mike Ogrinz and help us make a sign for our Innovation Space. Registration is required.

7:00 p.m. — Monthly Movie Series. Join us for a screening of The Zookeeper’s Wife (PG-13). Popcorn included. Registration is suggested.