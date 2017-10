The Covenant Church of Easton, located at 1 Sport Hill Road will hold its fourth annual American Red Cross blood drive on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Donors can make their appointment at redcross.org to select a preferred donation time or call 1-800-733-2767.

Breakfast items will be served in the canteen after making a donation.