The Congregational Church of Easton, located at 336 Westport Road, will hold a parent forum about maintaining a sense of self while transitioning to parenthood on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

It is open to everyone interesting in attending and making connections with others and hearing advice from those who have successfully made the transition in past. For more information, call 203-261-2527 or check out the website, eastonchurch.org.