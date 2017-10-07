Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Parent’s Night Out

Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., $25/member; $30/Non-member. If you register at least one day prior you can receive $5 off of the price. While you are out enjoying dinner and a movie, your kids will enjoy a fun-filled evening of games, arts and crafts and much more. Dinner will be provided. If your child has any special or medical needs, please call our office at 203-459-9700.

Rock Climbing Class

For ages 7 to 12, Mondays, 5 to 5:45 p.m., five sessions, Oct. 30 to Nov. 27; $90/members, $100/non-members.

New Cooking Class

For ages 12+, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2 to 3:30 p.m., one session, $40/members; $50/non-members.

Intro to Hip-Hop

For ages 4 to 5, Mondays, Oct. 9 to Nov. 6, 3 to 4 p.m., five sessions, $75/members; $90/non-members.

Intro to Jazz Dance

For ages 7 to 11, Mondays, Oct. 9 to Nov. 6, 6 to 7 p.m., five sessions, $60/members; $75/non-members

Break Dancing

For ages 6 to 14, Fridays, Oct. 6 to Nov. 3, 4 to 5 p.m., five sessions, $75/members; $90/non-members.

Knockerball

For ages 9 to 13, Mondays, Oct. 9 to Nov. 27, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., eight sessions, $75/members; $90/non-members.