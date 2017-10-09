Easton Courier

Daniel Underberger awarded John and Phyllis Neary Award

By Easton Courier on October 9, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, People, Politics & Elections, Schools · 0 Comments

Easton Democrats presented the John and Phyllis Neary Award to Daniel Underberger, longtime chairman of the Easton Board of Education, at a dinner celebration Oct. 7 at Roberto’s Restaurant in Monroe.

Selectman Robert Lessler, Marvin Gelfand, John Cunningham, and Ronald Kowalski, former John and Phyllis Neary Award winners, attended the dinner in honor of Underberger receiving the award.

Peter Neary was there to represent the Neary family. The award is given annually to an Easton Democrat who has given extraordinary service to the Easton community.

Selectman Robert Lessler, Marvin Gelfand, award winner Daniel Underberger, Peter Neary, John Cunningham, and Ronald Kowalski celebrate at Roberto's Restaurant.

