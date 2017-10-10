Easton Courier

Paine Open Space open house draws enthusiastic crowd

By Easton Courier on October 10, 2017

A mom and her little girl walk into the Paine Open Space property together. — Dori Wollen photo

The Open House at the Paine Open Space sponsored by the Conservation Commission was a success, according to Dori Wollen, commission chairman.  

“About 35 people attended the event, some with kids, several couples, young and old, the entire spectrum,” Wollen said. “There were several dogs as well, all enjoying the beautiful fall weather.”  

Given all the other events that were taking place on Saturday in town, the attendance was considered excellent, she said.

Guests stopped for refreshments at the start and the end of the hike. — Dori Wollen photo

“Several expressed great enthusiasm and were ready to come back at a future date,” Wollen said. The highway department made sure the area was mowed, and the trails were cleared for the event. Steve Corti did the final go-through on Friday, and the place has not looked better in a long time, she said.  

The bench donated by Giuliano and Leslie Minasi in memory of their son, Carlo, was a welcome addition, and several hikers took a rest at the end of their hike. Carlo, who grew up in Easton and attended Easton schools, lost his battle with cancer more than four years ago at age 22. He spent much time hiking at Paine.

A plaque on the bench donated by Giuliano and Leslie Minasi in memory of their son, Carlo. — Dori Wollen photo

The weather was perfect and guests stopped for refreshments at the start and the end of the hike, Wollen said.

Christian Garcia, an Eagle Scout candidate, was on hand to show his plans for clearing the Cat Tail trail at the north end of the property.

Caren Kemp and June Chiaia-Logie sit on the bench donated by Giuliano and Leslie Minasi in memory of their son, Carlo. — Dori Wollen photo

Christian Garcia, Eagle Scout candidate, attended the open house at Paine Open Space along with Conservation Commission members Dori Wollen, Elliot Leonard and Cathy Alfandre. — June Chiaia-Logie photo

