Easton Board of Selectmen briefs: Assessor, trails and greenways, parks and recreation update

Following are news briefs from the Oct. 5 Easton Board of Selectmen meeting. In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Selectman Carrie Colangelo and Selectman Robert Lessler. There was no public comment.

Assessor’s salary

Terri Rainieri, Easton’s assessor for the past 31 years, retired as of Sept. 30 but is staying on as a consultant. Dunsby brought forward some comparisons of the Easton assessor’s salary and information such as grade and step as it relates to compensation in other towns.

Dunsby said they didn’t get a big response to advertising the position at a salary in the mid-$50,000s.

There is no rush to fill the position since Rainieri is staying, and the assistant position was made full-time two years ago. Rainieri can come back on a contract basis to get through the grand list in January. They have appropriate staffing for the short term. Lessler suggested looking at similar positions in other towns.

The assessor’s position will be back on the agenda for the first meeting in November for further discussion.

Trails and greenways

Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Robert Maquat in July asked the Board of Selectmen to form a commission to map out trails and greenways as part of updating the town Plan of Conservation and Development.

P&Z in redrafting the zoning regulations believes that developing a trails and greenway plan deserves attention and would benefit the town. Maquat said P&Z mapped out locations for trails, including a walkway trail around Morehouse fields.

Maquat had suggested that the charge might fall under the Conservation Commission, and the selectmen asked Conservation to consider it.

Dunsby read the Conservation Commission’s response, written by Dori Wollen, commission chairman. Wollen said they felt the scope of the request was too vast for their resources. They believe a professional engineer would be needed to work with P&Z, Conservation and the police department.

Colango and Lessler suggested a different tack in moving forward, perhaps generating volunteer interest in the community and investigating what other towns have done.

Colangelo suggested a survey. The selectmen agreed to put it back on the agenda again in a month.

Parks and recreation update

Dunsby informed the board that Gary Simone, Parks and Recreation Department director, retired earlier than had originally been announced and his last day was Oct. 4.

This prompted the appointment of programmer Danielle Alves as interim director of the Parks and Recreation Department. Dunsby said the Parks and Recreation Department Review Committee, a subcommittee of the Board of Selectmen, has met twice to decide the department’s future.

Lessler inquired if there would be any evening meetings of the subcommittee. Dunsby said the intent was to have afternoon meetings so town employees can attend.

He said snow removal was part of the Oct. 5 discussion. The meetings, which have taken place on Thursdays at 3, are ongoing and are open to the public.