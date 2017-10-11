Easton police log: Injured turkey and duck, rollover accident, mailbox vandals

The Easton Police Department responded to 225 calls from Oct. 2 to 9.

Animal calls

An Easton police officer found an injured turkey Oct. 2 on Route 59 near Church Street.

A caller told police he saw a black-and-white horse in the middle of Sport Hill Road and Old Oak Road Oct. 2 at approximately 10:09 p.m. Police were unable to locate the roaming horse.

A caller told police she saw a gray rabbit on her front lawn Oct. 7 that she believes to be a female and domesticated. Police advised the caller to make contact with a wildlife trapping agency.

An Easton police officer was flagged down Oct. 8 by a driver for an injured duck in the roadway. The driver took the duck to Wildlife Crisis in Weston.

Rollover accident

Two people made emergency 911 calls to police on Oct. 2 to report a vehicle that had rolled over onto its side on Route 58 and Burr Street. A minor injury was reported. Police are investigating.

Suspicious vehicle

A caller told police a yellow convertible was parked in the middle of North Park Avenue at Deepwood Road with no one in the area Oct. 3 at 1:50 p.m. Police located the car owner, who said the car had a dead battery and he just went home to get his other vehicle to jump-start the car.

Driving the wrong way

Speech Academy officials requested that officers patrol the one-way driveway for offenders who drive up the wrong way. The Speech Academy is located in the old Samuel Staples Elementary School at 656 Morehouse Road.

Mailbox vandals

Police received a call from a resident who heard a group of youths on the road, possibly damaging mailboxes, Oct. 8 at 1:45 a.m.

The caller went outside to investigate and confirmed that the caller’s mailbox, as well as a neighbor’s mailbox, had been damaged. An officer responded to the call but was unable to locate the youths, police said.

Call statistics

Total Calls — 225

Accident — 4

Aided/EMS — 7

Alarm — 18

Animal control — 26

Assist other department — 4

Fire call — 3

False pretenses — 1

Noise — 4

Suspicious motor vehicle — 15

Suspicious person — 1

Suspicious activity — 3

Domestic incidents — 3

Clear/no action — 1

Motor vehicle misdemeanor — 0

Infraction — 3

Written warning — 11

Verbal warning — 6