Easton K-9 TJ trains for tracking and narcotics detection

Officer Tamra French and K-9 TJ continue to attend part-time K-8 training, and it’s going great, according to French. Their training progresses with each passing week, and TJ is always eager to learn, French said.

The training exposes them to many different environments and situations, she said.Training part-time will take them longer to finish, but it allows French to work her shift from 3 to 11 p.m.

“Bringing TJ to work exposes him to the sights and sounds of police work,” she said. “In our down time and my time off I continue to train with TJ to hone our skills until the next training day.”

The new police dog made his debut at the department on June 26 and was immediately turned over to French, his new partner and handler.

Police Chief Tim Shaw did an extensive amount of research on K-9 training and prospective trainers and decided on Frank Reda from Superior K9 Services.

“Reda tailors his training to each police department he works with,” French said. “Our training will start out with two days a week, where we will learn a new task and practice it for several days and then go back and learn a new one and so on.”

This gives the dog and handler time to bond and the opportunity to learn and perfect each skill needed with having the handler away from the department as little as possible, according to French. After the first phase of training the training days become more frequent so the dog and handler can keep up with all the different aspects of training.

They are working on narcotics detection during training. They have begun tracking and have completed many successful training tracks in such varied areas as wooded, suburban and industrial.

“We choose areas where there is a high level of scent contamination to challenge the dogs,” French said. “They have to work through various odors and distractions such as wildlife, dogs, humans, and vehicles driving by. This week we will be starting to train the dogs in building searches.”

The dogs will learn to search and locate individuals hiding in a building and to alert the handler to the individual’s location.

Anyone interesting in following Easton’s new K-9 can find him at EastonPD_k9tj.

Named for a hero

Easton’s new K-9. was named for Staff Sgt. Todd “T.J.” Lobraico Jr., 22, of Sherman, who was killed in action while serving active duty in Afghanistan with the United States Air Force in 2013.

When a military dog signaled the approaching enemy, Lobraico pushed the dog and its handler out of harm’s way, sacrificing his own safety to allow his fellow soldiers to take cover.

Lobraico’s dad was Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw’s coworker at the Stamford Police Department, prior to Shaw’s taking the helm of the Easton department in July 2015.