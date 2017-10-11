Spotlight on area events

Paint Social

Wanna paint? The Easton Arts Center, 652 Morehouse Road, has you covered on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 3 to 5:15 p.m. All ages are welcome. The cost is $30. BYOB and snacks.

Visit the website to register, eastonrec.com.

Senior Center tag sale

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, will have a tag and clothing sale on weekdays Oct. 12 to 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon. The sale is closed on weekends.

Tag sale organizers said there are “awesome treasures, quality clothing, housewares, small electronics, baby items and toys; something for everyone. For more information call 203-268-1145.

Easton Arts Council concert

The Hot to Trot Trio returns with Let’s Do It, Another Lighthearted Look At Romance, an update to their amusing and slightly irreverent view of Love Through the Ages featuring new songs and dialogue on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library. Admission is free, donations accepted for scholarships, reception to follow. For information call Joanne Kant at 203-261-9160 or visit eastonartscouncil.org.

Doggie Halloween party

Easton Dog Park Families will hold their second annual Doggie Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Easton Dog Park, 360 Sport Hill Road. (Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.)

A Halloween costume contest will be held promptly at 2 p.m.

The organizers will collect any unwanted doggie items, towels, sheets or blankets, and any additional proceeds collected over party costs will be donated to the Easton Animal Shelter.

Easton Dog Park families thank Chomper Brand Toys for their toy donation for the festivities.

Entry fee is $10 per dog and includes the cost of the party, contest prize bags, doggie trick-or-treat table, “delicious” human snacks and a festive setup for picture taking.

RSVP: Jenn Cocchia, 203-395-3706, via TEXT ONLY.

Playground party

The Easton Parks and Recreation Department and Parents for a Better Playground will hold a party on Sunday, Oct. 22, at noon. at the New Friends Playground at Helen Keller Middle School. There will be music, ice cream and face painting to honor the donors and volunteers who made the new playground possible.

Turkey dinner with all the fixins’

The annual turkey dinner at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church has been a tradition in Easton for nearly 100 years. This year’s dinner takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at the church at 25 Flat Rock Road. Cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 12 and free for children under 5.

The meal consists of oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, turnips, green beans, rolls and a selection of homemade pies and vanilla ice cream. Call 203-372-8250 for reservations.

Environmental Protection in the Trump Era

Yale University Law School Professor Dan Esty, who is also former commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, will speak on Environmental Protection in the Trump Era. What’s Next? on Wednesday Nov. 15, starting promptly at 7 pm in the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. He is guest speaker in the Aspetuck Land Trust Haskins Lecture Series. The event is free to Aspetuck Land Trust members and students with school identification. It is also open to the public for a $5 per person donation. For more information visit aspetucklandtrust.org

EMS recyclable drive

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service would like to remind residents of its ongoing recyclable bottle and can drive. Rinsed bottles and cans may be dropped off anytime in the bin directly behind EMS headquarters at 448 Sport Hill Road, adjacent to the Easton Village Store.

Volunteers from the Kennedy Center, Trumbull, will be sorting the recyclables weekly at EMS headquarters.

All recycling proceeds go toward the purchase of EVEMS personnel’s training equipment.

Visit the website at eastonems.com.

Westport Farmers’ Market

Westport Farmers’ Market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 50 Imperial Ave. Westport, with 50 vendors, through Nov. 9. The market has supported local farming for 12 years. Lori Cochran-Dougall of Easton is executive director. To find out more, visit Westportfarmersmarket.com.