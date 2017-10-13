COMMENTARY: That is who we are, isn’t it?

“So, you were onstage when the shooting started? Can you describe what happened?”
As he listened to the news anchor’s question, the young man’s gaze was averted. In his flannel shirt and jeans, he’d attended a country western festival … and been sprayed with gunshots from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Hotel. The silence stretched long before the boy found his voice.
“I was with my sister, and we heard this popping noise. At first we thought it was firecrackers, but then, this guy next to us was shot …” The boy angled his head and placed a finger where his neck met his jaw, “Here. In the head.”
He went on, his voice flat. “There were three volleys. Each time, my sister threw her body over mine and told me she loved me.”
With tears running down my cheeks, I imagined being there, enjoying the music until the fatal shift wrought by that popping sound. Those desperately whispered, loving words as Dave leapt to cover me, or as I leapt to protect my children. The futility of flesh as a shield when hatred has access to an automatic weapon.
Who would continue to allow that access after the deaths of 20 first graders and six teachers in Sandy Hook? After the deaths of theatergoers in Aurora? After the deaths of young dancers at a club in Orlando? Who would do nothing as guns in the hands of the mentally ill or hate-consumed continue to kill?
Depending on the source and the definition of a mass shooting, statistics vary. Gun Violence Archive counts 1,500 mass shootings since Sandy Hook. These include incidents where four or more people were shot, not necessarily killed, and not including the shooter. In terms of individual gun deaths, the average is 12,000 homicides a year. If suicide by gun is included, the number skyrockets.
Why is the agony most Americans feel not reflected in the votes and actions of Congress? The Second Amendment is paraded as justification, but it is willful ignorance to think the founding fathers envisioned automatic weapons, or wished to ensure the right to own a weapon designed to kill many within seconds.
Shamefully, prodded by the NRA and gun manufacturers, Congress is pursuing ways to make gun access easier. While blessed in Connecticut by our congressional delegation’s efforts to close loopholes in existing legislation, recently Congress voted to allow those with mental illness access to guns.
Further, bills are under consideration to legalize silencers and give concealed-carry permits validity even in states that don’t allow them.
In August, my husband and I saw James Taylor perform at Fenway Park to a capacity crowd. It crossed my mind that a shooter with an automatic weapon could do a lot of damage. But just as festival-goers in Las Vegas did, people danced joyfully. Some linked arms as 35,000 people sang along with James to “You’ve Got a Friend.”
That is who we are, isn’t it?
In the names of the victims, and to prevent adding others to that list, may Congress, those entrusted with the people’s well-being, be moved to enact common-sense gun control … and start by banning semi-automatic weapons.
COMMENTARY: That is who we are, isn’t it?
By Lea Sylvestro on October 13, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, People · 0 Comments
Tags: common-sense gun control, connecticut, Easton, gun violence, las vegas, Lea Sylvestro, Mandalay Bay, Sandy Hook, second amendment, shooter
