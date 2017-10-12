Residents step up to serve Easton town government

The Board of Selectmen filled longtime vacancies on town boards and commissions with new residents and familiar faces who stepped up and offered to serve in town government.

“We received a strong response from posting openings,” First Selectman Adam Dunsby said.

A lot of new people not involved before stepped before the Easton Republican Town Committee, which took the opportunity to make recommendations, he said.

Justin Giorlando and Robert Sadowski, both of whom are new to town, attended the Oct. 5 Board of Selectmen meeting, where they introduced themselves.

The only appointment that didn’t originate with the Republican Town Committee was Dara Ghavami for the 2017 Library Building Committee. Dunsby said they wanted an architect to round out the committee, and Ghavami said he would do it.

Republicans Dunsby and Selectman Carrie Colangelo approved all the appointments. Democratic Selectman Robert Lessler opposed the appointment of Ray Martin as a full member of the Planning and Zoning Commission because of his guilty plea for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

But Lessler acknowledged Martin’s active participation as a P&Z alternate and expressed the desirability of giving people a second chance.

Justin Giorlando

Justin Giorlando was appointed unanimously to fill a vacancy as an alternate on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the term Jan. 2, 2016, to Jan. 2, 2019.

Giorlando said he and his wife, Melissa Taylor, recently moved to town and have one child, who recently celebrated his first birthday. Taylor is doing her medical residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Giorlando, a graduate of the University of Connecticut, is a professional licensed engineer and just got out of the Navy, where he worked on the construction of a medical facility in Micronesia. He is still in the reserves.

Giorlando designs highways for the Connecticut Department of Transportation and works with government officials. When it came to choosing a place to raise their family, his wife won out, he said. She has family in Easton, and they both love open space and the great outdoors.

Robert Sadowski

The selectmen unanimously appointed Robert Sadowski as a member of the Pension and Benefits Commission for the term Jan. 2, 2016, to Jan. 2, 2020.

Sadowski was born in the People’s Republic of Poland, and his family emigrated to the United States. He works as a wealth manager for Morgan Stanley, where part of his job involves designing portfolios for clients.

He and his wife chose Easton as the town where they want to live and raise their two children, ages 4 and 2.

Raymond Martin

Raymond Martin, currently a Planning and Zoning Commission alternate and formerly a police commissioner, was appointed as a full member of the P&Z for the term Jan. 2, 2014, to Jan. 2, 2019. But his appointment was not unanimous.

In his defense, Dunsby said Martin took the initiative to regularly attend P&Z meetings while he was an alternate and was known as the “hardest working guy on the commission other than the chairman.”

But Lessler raised reservations. “I can’t move to appoint him without acknowledging the unfortunate circumstances Ray has had and the message it sends,” Lessler said.

He was referring to Martin’s sentencing in July to three years of probation and a court-ordered fine of $10,000 for his involvement in an area steroid distribution ring. Martin pleaded guilty March 30 to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Martin was a police commissioner when he was arrested on July 14, 2015. He took a “leave of absence” from the Police Commission and didn’t attend any meetings and wasn’t involved in any of the duties of the commission after his arrest. He took a brief leave from his involvement as a P&Z alternate but resumed active participation after several months.

“I know he has been a great member of the P&Z and I believe in second chances, but I’m concerned about the message it will send,” Lessler said. “I know your commission needs people to do work for the town, but we as a board have to make sure to get it right.”

Colangelo moved to make the appointment, Dunsby seconded it and Lessler opposed it. The majority prevailed.

Kenneth DelVecchio

Kenneth DelVecchio was unanimously appointed as an alternate on the Board of Assessment Appeals for the term of Nov. 5, 2013, to Nov. 9, 2019.

Like Giorlando and Sadowski, he is a newcomer who chose to make Easton his home. DelVecchio was attending a conference out of state and did not attend the meeting. Former First Selectman Tom Herrmann spoke on his behalf and said that DelVecchio was well experienced in real estate.

Dara Ghavami

Architect Dara Ghavami was unanimously appointed as a member of the 2017 Library Building Committee. The library board of trustees intends to use money it has obtained through donations to expand the children’s department.