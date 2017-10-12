School officials respond to ‘psychological abuse’ claims in the classroom

Education officials are reacting strongly to a local woman’s allegations that “social, emotional and behavioral standards and interventions” that are part of federal education legislation represent “child abuse in the classroom.”

Easton resident Anne Manusky is the Connecticut coordinator of a national grassroots effort to repeal the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), a law passed in December 2015 that governs K-12 public education policy and replaces the No Child Left Behind Act.

The phrase “Child Abuse in the Classroom” is taken from the title of a 1984 book by the late Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative activist, and is also the name of a website supporting the repeal of ESSA, Manusky said.

There are coordinators in 21 states working for the repeal, she said.

“People need to wake up to the fact psychological research doesn’t belong in the classroom and parents are in charge of their children, not the schools,” she said.

“There’s a decrease in teaching reading, writing and arithmetic,” she said, and teachers are now “mental health professionals teaching social and emotional learning.”

She’s referring in part to social-emotional learning (SEL) integrated into the curriculum by the Second Step program in Easton schools, and to the collection of student data.

Manusky was instrumental in the passage of a state student privacy act (Public Act 16-189) that aims to restrict the way student data is used by companies or vendors that collect and store student records, and by websites, online services or apps. The privacy law is expected to go into effect July 1, 2018, she said.

Children’s school data privacy was “dismantled,” she said, with the rewriting of the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) by President Barack Obama’s administration in 2011.

The grassroots ESSA repeal group is asking U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to shut down the “data mining of our children,” shut down the teacher training and intervention techniques that are part of ESSA and “immediately stop the experimental and psychological abuse in the classroom.”

The group is also asking President Donald Trump to rescind the Obama executive order that weakened FERPA. That order allowed for additional student disclosures, according to online sources.

“We grew up with freedoms,” Manusky said. “Our children aren’t free. The keeping of longitudinal data is against our freedom.”

Education policy “keeps evolving,” Manusky said, “from trying to teach poor children from the inner city to read, to this monstrosity of data collection and our children being research projects.”

Superintendent responds

“I absolutely reject the suggestion that our teachers’ or our approach to education in Easton is ‘child abuse,’” said Dr. Thomas McMorran, superintendent of schools for Easton, Redding and ER9. “We completely reject the suggestions that somehow the boys and girls in Easton are being abused by instructional methods.”

Connecticut adopted the Common Core state standards, a federal initiative that details what K-12 students should know in English language arts and mathematics at the end of each grade.

“The standards provide a framework for building local curriculums,” McMorran said. “The work is done in town. All of the work is local. The strategies used in Easton are perfectly appropriate for boys and girls in that town.”

The curriculum in Easton schools is designed and implemented by local teachers with guidance at the state level.

“If it has federal stuff in the background, that’s not part of a teacher’s everyday life,” he said. “Teachers are concerned with teaching children how to read, how to do math and science and how to be part of a classroom. For 100 years, elementary school teachers have been teaching kids to live in community with other people.

“What matters to the boys and girls of Easton is that our teachers are professionals who are diligent in their work, who are caring, who love their students, and who are working hard each day to follow our curricula.

“I agree we should be very careful with their online footprints and protect them, and we are,” he said. “We’re in conformity.”

Goals of ESSA

The ESSA law modified provisions relating to standardized tests and

narrowed the federal government’s role in elementary and secondary education, according to online news sources.

The law retains the standardized tests by shifting federal accountability provisions to states and leaves significantly more control to the states and districts in determining the standards students are held to. The states are left to determine the consequences low-performing schools might face.

Another goal of ESSA is to prepare all students, regardless of race, income, disability, ethnicity, or proficiency in English, for a successful college experience and fulfilling career, according to education websites. The law requires schools to offer college and career counseling and Advanced Placement courses.

Looking at education from a national perspective, “we should be leveling the playing field so every child can have an equal shot at a good education,” McMorran said.

Role of programs and interventions

At Samuel Staples Elementary School, the Second Step program provides one formal lesson per week and follow-up for K-5 students, said Kimberly Fox-Santora, school principal.

“What’s fabulous is that it gives kids opportunities to learn about ways to recognize positive social behavior,” Fox-Santora said. “The kids love it.”

Younger children learn positive skills through songs, puppets and skits and identify the skills within themselves. That leads to empathy and, later on, the ability to recognize the feelings of others, whether it’s a tearful classmate or someone who’s sitting alone in the lunchroom.

Learning how make a friend feel better can increase problem-solving skills, she said, and the program also helps students protect themselves and others when classmates make poor choices.

Laws exist that mandate teaching children about bullying, Fox-Santora said, and the Second Step program “falls in line” with the legislation.

“We want kids to be socially competent,” she said.

The program gives the students the language to deal respectfully with challenging situations, and teaches them the difference between being aggressive and being assertive and how to speak up for themselves without yelling.

Second Step is a Web-based service, grounded in scientific research, and school psychologists and social workers also use it.

“If a child’s behavior is unsafe, mean or disrespectful, we intervene,” Fox-Santora said, often using the Second Step curriculum.

If school officials feel a child needs more intervention, the social worker or psychologist may conduct a class or follow up by bringing the child into a social skills group or “lunch bunch” where students “can talk about things that happen in the classroom or on the school bus,” Fox-Santora said.

“We’re doing this with the cooperation of the parents,” she said. “If it’s a school-based problem, we should get involved. If at home they’re having difficulty with explosive behavior or there’s a battle to do homework, we won’t get involved. We’re not a therapeutic setting.”

Last year was the first year the entire school used Second Step, she said, and the school piloted the program the previous year.

Fox-Santora said she’s seen a change in young children over the years. “They’re having great difficulty in the social arena,” she said, and it may be due to exposure to media sound bites, confusing information on television and cell phones, the “casual” use of language, and year-round, highly structured after-school commitments.

“We need kids to be more socially aware so they can interact collaboratively with respect,” she said, whether it’s in a group project or in Boy Scouts or Girl Scout activities.

“I haven’t seen an uptick in bullying and meanness,” she said. “I’ve seen an uptick in kids’ emotions. This is all about caring for each other. If we harm somebody, how do we make amends? If students want to have friends and fun, it’s a two-way thing. Let’s teach them that.

“I’m very, very proud of our kids. We have good, kind kids. I’m proud of the teachers who work with SEL and with resources like Second Step.”

Manusky sees things from a different perspective. Local teachers are being trained to teach children how to regulate their emotions, she said, and she wants to go “back to true academic learning in the schools.”

Manusky, a former school counselor, who earned a master’s degree in education and an undergraduate degree in child psychology and child development, said she became involved in educational issues when her children attended Staples.

She ultimately withdrew her children from public school and sent them to private school, she said.

In her role as an advocate for ESSA repeal, she said, she speaks with friends about issues, attends school board meetings and has sent out letters to “federal and state leadership and the press.”

“I want better for my children’s friends,” she said, and urges parents to reach out to her. “Parents and residents across the state will try to push this [appeal] through,” she said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. Parents need to be aware of what’s going on in our schools.”

Jeffrey Parker, Easton Board of Education chairman, said he’s proud of what the schools are doing in the area of social-emotional learning.

“The world is a very difficult place to be,” Parker said. “Our kids are exposed to a lot with the advent of social media and by watching television. Parents can’t control everything their children see or hear. The social-emotional component is our collective response. It’s up to us to be sensitive to the needs of our kids.”

The Easton school board approved the Second Step program, and it’s used throughout the state.

“Other administrators speak highly of it,” Parker said. “I support it.”

The program enables teachers and staff “to start conversations with students about the things they’ve seen.

“The school board has added folks in the areas of social work and psychology because of the growing need to educate the whole child. Easton’s concerns begin with what’s in the best interest of the child. Everything else follows that.”