All in the Family exhibit opening at Easton library

Joseph Kochiss will display his art and writings at the Easton Public Library starting on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The exhibit, entitled All in the Family, is in memory of his twin brother, the late John Kochiss.

It will feature paintings by Joseph and John, and photographs of old wooden boats, taken by John during his many trips along the New England coast, to Portugal and to the Bahamas.

Some of John’s nautical objects and two books he wrote will be also be on exhibit in the display case in the main room of the library.

John painted seascapes and landscapes and played the cello. Joseph played the violin. Both brothers were members of a chamber orchestra and called themselves The String Twintet when they performed as a duet.

The entire display will be on view in the conference room from Oct. 19 to Nov. 30. There will be a reception at the library on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m.