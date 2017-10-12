Barlow girls draw with Masuk

The Joel Barlow High girls soccer team was looking to continue its win streak against Masuk on Thursday, Oct. 4. This was a big game for the Falcons, who are looking to move up in SWC rankings as playoffs approach.

At the start of the game, it was all Masuk. Barlow was getting dominated on the ball, only getting up the field from a long-kick counterattack that resulted in nothing but a loss of possession. Masuk got plenty of shots off with quick pass and constant pressure. The Barlow keeper, Laurel Winslow, excelled throughout the game, making more than eight saves during the contest. Despite the high pressure throughout the first half, and more than a couple shots on goal, Barlow managed to keep Masuk from scoring the entire first half.

At the beginning of the second half, Barlow game out quickly. Some positions were shuffled, most notably a captain, Amelia Blackwell, being moved from defensive midfielder to forward. There were also a number of substitutions that were key to Barlow playing a higher tempo game. Within the first 10 minutes Barlow had a perfect chance at goal, two players behind the Masuk line of defenders. However, this opportunity resulted in nothing but a hard ball battering the left side of the goal.

Barlow continued to excel in its high tempo game, as Masuk only got two shots off during the entire second half, both of which were far outside the box and required little work from the defenders and keeper.

For the remainder of the 80 minutes Barlow was desperately trying to hit goal. After dribbling past two Masuk defenders Blackwell took a hard shot well inside the box. A Masuk defender just barely stepped in front of it and prevented the Falcons from having the outcome they desired.

At the end of the game, it was tied 0-0. Despite not winning, this game marked Barlow’s fifth game in a row that they haven’t lost. Even battered with injuries the Falcons are coming out and fighting to return as SWC champions.